Last chance: Falkirk residents running out of time to nominate their volunteers of the year
The deadline for the Volunteer Awards 2023 is fast approaching and people have just a couple of days left to nominate those who have gone that extra mile to help others over the last year.
Ahead of Volunteers’ Week – which runs from Thursday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 7 – CVS Falkirk and District are asking local people, organisations and groups to
nominate the volunteers they think deserve recognition for their exceptional efforts. The winner for each category will be chosen by an independent panel.
The Award categories for 2023 are Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Innovative Volunteer Award, and Volunteer-Involving Organisation of the Year
Award.
The deadline for nominations and certificate requests is 11:59pm on Friday, May 5.
To nominate someone for an award – or to request Celebrating Volunteering certificates – people can contact CVS Falkirk by e-mail at [email protected] or visit the website for more information.