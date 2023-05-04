News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
37 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Last chance: Falkirk residents running out of time to nominate their volunteers of the year

The deadline for the Volunteer Awards 2023 is fast approaching and people have just a couple of days left to nominate those who have gone that extra mile to help others over the last year.

By James Trimble
Published 4th May 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:15 BST

Ahead of Volunteers’ Week – which runs from Thursday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 7 – CVS Falkirk and District are asking local people, organisations and groups to

nominate the volunteers they think deserve recognition for their exceptional efforts. The winner for each category will be chosen by an independent panel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Award categories for 2023 are Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Innovative Volunteer Award, and Volunteer-Involving Organisation of the Year

There's still time to nominate your volunteers of the year but you better be quickThere's still time to nominate your volunteers of the year but you better be quick
There's still time to nominate your volunteers of the year but you better be quick
Most Popular

Award.

The deadline for nominations and certificate requests is 11:59pm on Friday, May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To nominate someone for an award – or to request Celebrating Volunteering certificates – people can contact CVS Falkirk by e-mail at [email protected] or visit the website for more information.

Related topics:FalkirkVolunteers