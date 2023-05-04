Last chance: Falkirk residents running out of time to nominate their volunteers of the year

Ahead of Volunteers’ Week – which runs from Thursday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 7 – CVS Falkirk and District are asking local people, organisations and groups to

nominate the volunteers they think deserve recognition for their exceptional efforts. The winner for each category will be chosen by an independent panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Award categories for 2023 are Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Innovative Volunteer Award, and Volunteer-Involving Organisation of the Year

There's still time to nominate your volunteers of the year but you better be quick

Award.

The deadline for nominations and certificate requests is 11:59pm on Friday, May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad