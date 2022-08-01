Larbet police dog hangs up the harness after a decade of service

Police Scotland announced the retirement of the four-legged officer earlier today.

A spokesperson said: “Larbert based PD Luna has hung up her lead and tracking harness at the fine age of nine-yrs-old. Luna was handled by PC Linda McBride, who was given Luna as a pup from nine-weeks-old.

"Although based in Larbert, Luna covered the east of Scotland and had immense operational success over the years, tracing numerous wanted and high risk missing persons.

Police Dog Luna has hung up the harness after a decade of dedicated service

"Luna has been a valuable member of the team and will be missed on shift by dog handlers and colleagues on the front line. We wish Luna a long and happy retirement."