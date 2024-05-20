Larbert's very own 'Florida man' sees his art grace Stateside chocolate bar wrappers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Life is certainly sweet for a Larbert man who now calls the USA home after his artwork was picked to adorn the wrappers of chocolate bars.

Joseph Gormley moved out to Florida over 20 years ago and has not looked back.

Working as a janitor at a local school in Fort Lauderdale, the talented artist paints during his free-time and his signature “Gormley hearts” design now features on the 72 Chocolate Collection’s dark chocolate toffee swirl bar.

The confectionary manufacturers who make the bar donate a portion of its profits to help non profit organisations who are fighting to end childhood hunger in America.

Larbert's Joseph Gormley has helped local communities in Florida with his artwork(Picture: Submitted)

Having his art recognised and help the community is nothing new to Joseph – last year footballing legend Lionel Messi signed three of his paintings which were subsequently sold off to help local schools in the Fort Lauder

The Argentina player also has one of Joseph’s paintings – which captured Messi’s debut with Inter Miami – hanging in his own art collection.

At the time Joseph stated: “To have artwork by a wee guy from Larbert, who is a janitor at an elementary school here, hanging in Messi’s house, it’s just surreal.”

Joseph only started painting just over a decade ago when he was gifted an art set one Christmas.

He has since gone onto to collaborate with basketball stars Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neill and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Celtic fan Joseph began his artistic charity work by creating and selling a portrait of Neil Lennon to raise cash to pay medical bills for a young girl struggling with serious illness.

He also helped a community in Florida in the aftermath of the 2018 Parklands High School shooting, donating several works to the families of 17 people who lost their lives in the attack.

