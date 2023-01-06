John Black of the Station Hotel in Larbert is hosting the special event at 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 18.

Those attending will only be charged £2 for the meal and all the money raised will go to Strathcarron Hospice.

The 167-year-old hotel has been run by the Black family for over two decades and is a popular venue within the community with its restaurant, bar and beer garden.

John Black, owner of the Station Hotel with head waitress Kirsty Callaghan head waitress and head chef Tom Long. Pic: Michael Gillen

John said: “I had an uncle and a cousin who were in Strathcarron last year and I thought it was the right time to do some fundraising for them given all the good work they do.

"We’re inviting the first 40 people aged 65 or over who call to join us on the day. It’s a belated traditional festive meal and we’ll ensure everyone has a lovely afternoon.”

