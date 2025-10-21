Larbert's 'little drummer boy' Callum grows up to beat competition at World Championships
Former Larbert High School pupil Callum Gibbs, 18, won the oldest section of the juvenile category (Juvenile 5) at the World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow last weekend.
The section has been described as one of the toughest juvenile drumming events on the planet due to the incredible high standard of young drummers who compete each year.
Pipe band drumming is well known as the most highly technical form of drumming due to the advanced rudiments, coordination and control required.
Rhythm runs in Callum’s family – his sister and mum are champion Highland dancers and the Gibbs family home is usually filled with traditional music.
And this natural talent has been honed by Steven McWhirter, 12 time adult world solo drumming champion, who has been teaching Callum for the last two years and his experience has helped the young man, who recently finished S6 at Larbert High, to secure a place studying percussion for a BMus (Hons) Traditional Music degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.
Proud dad Andy Gibbs said: “It has been a dream year for Callum – being accepted to the RCS course, competing in the highest level of pipe bands and now winning the world championships as a solo drummer.
"We’re incredibly proud of him. He’s worked extremely hard over the last couple of years. Ever since he first held a pair of sticks he found his passion and he has an exciting future ahead of him.”