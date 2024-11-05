A generous donation from a local road haulier will help cover the costs of taking cancer patients to hospital for vital treatment.

Alan Lochore of AGL Haulage based in Plean met with three members of Home 2 Hospital and handed over a cheque for £800.

Home 2 Hospital was set up last year to provide transport to hospital appointments for people from Larbert and Stenhousemuir who are living with cancer.

A team of volunteer drivers pick people up from their homes and take them, mainly to the Beatson Oncology Centre in Glasgow, and then bring them home again.

Treasurer June Kirkwood explained how the support from the local business came about.

She said: “James McComb was at a function giving a talk on what it means to him to be a volunteer driver for Home 2 Hospital. When he was finished, Alan Lochore introduced himself and said he’d like to support our charity and make a donation.

"Whilst we’ll take people in the Larbert and Stenhousemuir community living with cancer, to whichever hospital they need to attend for treatment, the majority of our journeys are to the Glasgow Beatson. Alan’s donation of £800 will cover our costs of reimbursing drivers’ mileage for 78 journeys to the Beatson.”

Home 2 Hospital follows in the footsteps of similar organisations across the district, including Driving Force in Bonnybridge and Denny, Meadowbank Car4U in Polmont and Bo’ness Car4U.

You can find out more about the service which is available for those living or registered with a GP in Larbert and Stenhousemuir, and how to volunteer here