Larbert West Parish Church welcomes new permanent minister

A church which has been without a permanent minister since 2013 has now filled the vacancy.

The congregation at Larbert West Parish Church will today (Thursday) welcome Reverend Julie Rennick on her first day in the role after being inducted last week.

Rev. Rennick has moved to Larbert from Earlston Parish Church in the Borders, where she has lived for the past eight-and-a-half years.

For over six years, Larbert West Parish Church services have been led, on an interim basis, by Reverend Bill Thomson of Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church. However, these will be delivered by Manchester-born Rev. Rennick who has also lived in Aberdeenshire for 16 years and been a minister in Elgin before relocating to the quiet village of Earlston.

Having spoken to the nominating committee at Larbert West Parish Church for the past few months, she says the timing was right to make her latest move.

Rev. Rennick, who is settling into life in her home in Kinnaird Village, said: “I was ready for the move and the change.

“Larbert is totally different to Earlston. I lived in a little village community that had a Co-op and a one-stop shop but we didn’t have a bank or a post office.

“There was just one church and now I have neighbours around me and lots of shops, a bustling community and a bigger church so it’s exciting.

“We moved a couple of weeks ago but we’re still finding our way around.

“My mother was Irish and although I was born in England, I don’t feel particularly English.

“I’ved lived here longer than I lived in England. My husband, Alastair, is Scottish and my sons were born here.”

After moving north from Cheshire in 1988, Rev. Rennick has always felt at home in Scotland and admits she has been touched by the warmth shown to her already in Falkirk district.

She added: “I’ve met a few people on the nominating committee.

“I’m looking forward to meeting lots more people and getting to know the people and everything that’s happening in the area.

“The people I have got to know, I have just been delighted with and that has been lovely. I knew nothing at all about the area so I’m going around and finding places to walk our dogs and it’s fun!”