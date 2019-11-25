Larbert venue for Boys’ Brigade carol concert

A carol concert will bring festive cheer – and help the disadvantaged in the community.

The Falkirk and District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade is hosting the event in Larbert Old Church at the Cross on Friday, December 6.

Doors open for the short service at 6pm and it will take place from 6.30pm until 7.15pm.

Everyone attending is being asked to bring an item to fill up boxes for Falkirk Foodbank, while the collection will be shared between Maggie’s Forth Valley and Strathcarron Hospice’s Seasons for Growth child bereavement service.

The battalion used to regularly hold a carol concert but this is the first for a considerable number of years.