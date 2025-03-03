Larbert used car salesman finds out if council decided to put foot down about showroom plans

A used car salesman was hoping the local authority would not put the brakes on his proposal to keep his showroom.

Alan Macdonald, of Alan Macdonald Cars, lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 20, looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 5C Lochlands Industrial Estate – effectively looking for the go ahead to keep the car showroom which is already in place.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the application on Friday, February 28.

According to the online planning documents Mr Macdonald, who started trading at the unit in Lochlands Industrial Estate five years ago, did not realise he had to apply for the change of use until a council planning officer instructed him he had to do so – hence, the retrospective application.

It was stated Mr Macdonald had not made any changes to the physical layout of the premises.