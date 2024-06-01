Larbert sweetie makers Mrs Tilly's are making changes - but not to their recipes
Since 1997, the family firm has been producing delicious sweet treats including its Scottish tablet.
This month they are having their first rebrand of packaging for almost a decade with the redesign and new log continuing to convey the company’s proud Scottish heritage. It highlights the geography and landmark features of geographical depictions and landmark features of Forth Valley where the roots of the business are firmly planted.
But they’ve also introduced vibrant colourful packs to make their products stand out even more on the shelf so customers can pick up their favourites.
Managing director Blair Paterson said: “We have undertaken a significant amount of consumer research in the past 18 months, which has ultimately guided us to this update of our brand, and we have taken full account of consumer insights and feedback in order to arrive at this bold, modern and more eye-catching new look.”
He added: “Consumers can rest assured – there is no change to our recipes whatsoever, the theme is very much a new modern look with the same great tasting products that we have built the business on for almost 30 years”.
“We are also investing in our future with a recent factory extension built to help accommodate new production lines and capabilities, therefore this rebrand comes at the perfect time as we look to continue to drive our strong growth plans across the UK and further afield.”
