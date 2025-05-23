Larbert service remembers over 200 soldiers who died in train crash

A poignant service was held this week to remember all those who died in a tragic rail disaster.

Britain’s worst rail incident left some 217 soldiers dead when the train carrying them crashed at Quintinshill near Gretna.

The 110th anniversary of the disaster was marked on May 22 at Larbert railway station, where the train carrying hundreds of troops had left from in 1915.

Those killed were mainly Territorial soldiers from the 1/7th (Leith) Battalion, the Royal Scots heading for Gallipoli.

The service took place on Thursday morning. Pic: Contributed

They included 17 year old James Robertson from Carronshore.

The Royal Scots had been arriving in Stenhousemuir since April 1915 and had set up a training camp next to the Tryst Golf Club.

Local people turned out to cheer them off on May 22, little knowing that hours later many of the young soldiers would be dead.

As well as the troops who died, nine passengers and three railway employees were also killed, while 246 others were injured.

Baillie Billy Buchanan, who is also president of the Ancre Somme Association Scotland, had previously arranged for a memorial plaque to be installed at the local station.

They service began at Larbert station at 6.30 am with a two-minute silence at 6.49 am, the time that the crash happened.

ASA Scotland Honorary Piper Kevin McLean played for the boys who lost their lives.

Baillie Buchanan said: “These boys will never be forgotten; we will remember them.

"These boys served King and Country, and paid the ultimate sacrifice – this is local history that we should be teaching in schools across Scotland."