Larbert schoolgirl's sweet idea to raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice

Roslynn Gray is only eight years old but was determined to fundraise for Strathcarron Hospice after seeing the support it received from the Candied ice cream shop in Stenhousemuir town centre when owner Amrit Dhillon opened it last September.

Her proud mum Susan explained: “Roslynn is a member of 4th Stenhousemuir Brownies and for her charity badge she said that she wanted to help Strathcarron. She had spotted all the balloons outside Candied when it opened and said she wanted to help too.

"Her event was about six weeks in the planning and not once did she ever want to give up. We’re extremely proud of her, not only for raising such a great amount of money but deciding to raise it for such a great local charity.”

Roslynn Gray, 8, from Kinnaird, Larbert who raised money for Strathcarron Hospice with a cake sale

The cake sale took place last month in the family’s garden in Kinnaird and Roslynn was helped in baking lots of cakes to sell by her gran and two aunts. She also had a competition to guest the toy bear’s birthday.

She also had the support of her family – mum, dad Jordan, sister Annabelle, ten, and three-year-old brother Harris – with setting up her stall.

Susan added: “We put up some flyers around the area and also posted on social media. Lots of friends and neighbours came along to support her but there were people who spotted the Strathcarron balloons that she had on her stall and stopped to buy cakes too. Everyone was very generous.”

Rosslyn, a P4 pupil at Kinnaird Primary, raised £200 and recently went along to the hospice in Fankerton to hand over the money, where in return she was presented with a certificate and medal in recognition of her fundraising.

Roslynn Gray at Strathcarron Hospice after handing over the money raised from her cake sale

Susan said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported her, including doing all the baking and those who came along on the day.”

Strathcarron Hospice, which has been supporting the community for over 42 years, needs to raise £14,632 every single day to keep its vital services running.