Larbert schoolgirl set for Glasgow's Theatre Royal after landing role in School of Rock

A Larbert schoolgirl will be treading the boards at the Theatre Royal Glasgow after landing a lead role in a hit musical.

Katie Walker, 11, is set to perform in School of Rock at the theatre in January after successfully auditioning earlier this year.

And she’s set to take on a role she’s already very familiar with.

Katie, who is in P7 at Kinnaird Primary, will play bossy band manager Summer Hathaway in the production by Shine Productions – the same role she first performed with local theatre company Big Bad Wolf in 2023.

Katie Walker will play band manager Summer Hathaway in the production in Glasgow. A role she first played in Big Bad Wolf's 2023 production of the hit musical in Falkirk Town Hall. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Katie’s mum, Joanne Davidson, said: “Katie played Summer Hathaway in the Big Bad Wolf production at Falkirk Town Hall and she loved it.

“She plays a bossy wee band manager and the part really just suits her.

"When this came up she decided she wanted to go for it. It was someone who had seen her in School of Rock – a friend of a friend – who had messaged me to say have you seen this, I think Katie would be brilliant.

“They held open auditions and Katie was desperate to go, so we went along and she was one of 120 kids auditioning.

“Her and another girl were chosen as Summer Hathaway, which is amazing.

"She’s so excited and absolutely can’t wait.

"It’s a dream come true for her.

“Three years ago we went to the Theatre Royal to see School of Rock and she said at the time ‘I’d love to be on that stage doing that’ and now three years later she’s going to be on that stage.”

As well as being part of Big Bad Wolf, Katie is also a student at McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts, where she has been attending since she was three.

And Joanne is convinced that it’s thanks to the hard work and dedication of those running such local groups that Katie has had this opportunity.

Joanne continued: “She has been at McKechnie since she was three and she joined Big Bad Wolf in 2021.

“If she hadn’t started where she did at these local groups then she wouldn’t have the confidence to go for the auditions.

"And if she hadn’t had the part in Big Bad Wolf then she wouldn’t have went for this one. It all boils down to the local groups and teachers.”

Katie is busy rehearsing with Shine Productions in Carluke twice a week, but she’s still finding time to join her friends in Big Bad Wolf for rehearsals ahead of their production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Grangemouth Town Hall in February.

Joanne added: “Big Bad Wolf have been really good, as they are allowing her to do some chorus work for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She would have been a bit sad if she couldn’t have been involved in it this year, but now she’s happy she’s getting to do both.”

Katie will be playing Summer Hathaway in School of Rock at the evening performances on Thursday, January 16 and Saturday, January 18.

Tickets are available from the ATG Tickets website.