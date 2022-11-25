Santa’s busy schedule for the annual fundraiser, organised by Larbert Round Table, has been revealed, and all the fun kicks off on Sunday, December 4.

The popular fundraiser is back for 2022 to bring some festive cheer to the area’s residents and to raise money for charity.

Ahead of visiting streets across the area, Santa will be in Stenhousemuir on Saturday, December 3 for the Christmas light switch on.

The Larbert Round Table Santa Sleigh will fly in the local streets again this year.

He will start his tour of the local streets on Sunday, December 4 in Carron before visiting Carronshore North (Monday, December 5); Carronshore South (Tuesday, December 6); Antonshill (Wednesday, December 7); North Alloa Road/Doune Crescent (Thursday, December 8); Asda (Saturday, December 10 from 10am-2pm); Inches/Kinnaird (Sunday, December 11); Church Street/Corrie Avenue (Monday, December 12); Burnhead Road/Muirhall Road (Tuesday, December 13); North Broomage (Wednesday, December 14); South Broomage (Thursday, December 15); Kinnaird (Sunday, December 18); Muirfield Road/Lamond View/Vale View (Monday, December 19); Hedgerow/Carrongrange Avenue (Tuesday, December 20) and Muray Place/New Avant Houses (Wednesday, December 21).

On Sundays, Santa will be out from 6pm to 9pm and he will be touring on Mondays to Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm.

