Larbert Round Table's Santa Sleigh 2024 is touring the streets of Larbert and Stenhousemuir

Santa is touring Larbert and Stenhousemuir with a little help from his friends at Larbert Round Table. Pic: Scott Louden

Santa and his helpers have begun their annual tour of the streets of the Larbert and Stenhousemuir areas.

The annual fundraiser, organised by Larbert Round Table, sees a busy schedule for Santa as he tours the local area on his sleigh.

The Round Table’s Santa sleigh is always popular bringing some festive cheer to the area’s residents and raising money for charity.

Santa began his route on Sunday, December 1 visiting the Carron area. He’ll now tour these areas in the coming days and weeks: Monday, December 2 – Carronshore (North); Tuesday, December 3 – Carronshore (South); Wednesday, Decmember 4 – Antonshill; Thursday, December 5 – N. Alloa Road/Doune Cres; Sunday, December 8 – Inches/Kinnaird; Monday, December 9 – Church St/Corrie Ave; Tuesday, December 10 – Burnhead Rd/Muirhall Rd; Wednesday, December 11 – N. Broomage; Thursday, December 12 – S. Broomage; Sunday, December 15 – Kinnaird; Monday, December 16 – Muirfield Rd/Lamond View/Vale View; Tuesday, December 17 – Hedgerow/Jamison Ave/Carrongrange Ave; Wednesday, December 18 – Murray Pl/New Avant Houses.

On Sundays, Santa will be out from 6pm to 9pm and he will be touring on Mondays to Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm. Times and routes are subject to change, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

More information can be found on the Larbert Round Table Facebook page.