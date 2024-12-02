Larbert Round Table's Santa Sleigh 2024 is touring the streets of Larbert and Stenhousemuir

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:21 BST
Santa is touring Larbert and Stenhousemuir with a little help from his friends at Larbert Round Table. Pic: Scott Loudenplaceholder image
Santa is touring Larbert and Stenhousemuir with a little help from his friends at Larbert Round Table. Pic: Scott Louden
Santa and his helpers have begun their annual tour of the streets of the Larbert and Stenhousemuir areas.

The annual fundraiser, organised by Larbert Round Table, sees a busy schedule for Santa as he tours the local area on his sleigh.

The Round Table’s Santa sleigh is always popular bringing some festive cheer to the area’s residents and raising money for charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Santa began his route on Sunday, December 1 visiting the Carron area. He’ll now tour these areas in the coming days and weeks: Monday, December 2 – Carronshore (North); Tuesday, December 3 – Carronshore (South); Wednesday, Decmember 4 – Antonshill; Thursday, December 5 – N. Alloa Road/Doune Cres; Sunday, December 8 – Inches/Kinnaird; Monday, December 9 – Church St/Corrie Ave; Tuesday, December 10 – Burnhead Rd/Muirhall Rd; Wednesday, December 11 – N. Broomage; Thursday, December 12 – S. Broomage; Sunday, December 15 – Kinnaird; Monday, December 16 – Muirfield Rd/Lamond View/Vale View; Tuesday, December 17 – Hedgerow/Jamison Ave/Carrongrange Ave; Wednesday, December 18 – Murray Pl/New Avant Houses.

On Sundays, Santa will be out from 6pm to 9pm and he will be touring on Mondays to Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm. Times and routes are subject to change, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

More information can be found on the Larbert Round Table Facebook page.

Related topics:Larbert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice