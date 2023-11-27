Santa and his helpers will be touring the streets of the Larbert and Stenhousemuir areas from next weekend.

Larbert Round Table's Santa Sleigh will be back touring the streets this December. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Santa’s busy schedule for the annual fundraiser, organised by Larbert Round Table, has been revealed, and all the fun kicks off on Sunday, December 3.

The popular fundraiser is back for 2023 to bring some festive cheer to the area’s residents and to raise money for charity.

Santa will start his tour of the local streets on Sunday, December 3 in Carron before visiting Carronshore North (Monday, December 4); Carronshore South (Tuesday, December 5); Antonshill (Wednesday, December 6); North Alloa Road/Doune Crescent (Thursday, December 7; Inches/Kinnaird (Sunday, December 10); Church Street/Corrie Avenue (Monday, December 11); Burnhead Road/Muirhall Road (Tuesday, December 12); North Broomage (Wednesday, December 13); South Broomage (Thursday, December 14); Kinnaird (Sunday, December 17); Muirfield Road/Lamond View/Vale View (Monday, December 18); Hedgerow/Jamison Avenue/Carrongrange Avenue (Tuesday, December 19) and Murray Place/New Avant Houses (Wednesday, December 20).

On Sundays, Santa will be out from 6pm to 9pm and he will be touring on Mondays to Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm.