Larbert Round Table: Santa Sleigh cash to give away and recruitment drive
Thanks to the generosity of residents when the Tablers showed Santa round the district in his sleigh, they’ve got some cash to donate to commute projects in the area. This can be in Larbert and Stenhousemuir or even the wider Falkirk area.
That’s the good news, but sadly, unless they get some more people to join Round Table then they may not have enough helpers to run the successful Santa Sleigh come December.
Tablers meet every second Monday and do lots of activities – everything from diving to pool and games nights, as well as fundraising for worthy causes. They’d be delighted to welcome new members.
So if you are looking for something to broaden your social horizons and give something back to your community, then check out the Larbert Round Table Facebook page.
And remember, you’ll also be helping to make lots of children very happy next Christmas.