Thanks to the generosity of residents when the Tablers showed Santa round the district in his sleigh, they’ve got some cash to donate to commute projects in the area. This can be in Larbert and Stenhousemuir or even the wider Falkirk area.

That’s the good news, but sadly, unless they get some more people to join Round Table then they may not have enough helpers to run the successful Santa Sleigh come December.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tablers meet every second Monday and do lots of activities – everything from diving to pool and games nights, as well as fundraising for worthy causes. They’d be delighted to welcome new members.

Larbert Round Table has cash to donate to worthy causes courtesy of the recent Santa sleigh tours. Pic: Scott Louden

So if you are looking for something to broaden your social horizons and give something back to your community, then check out the Larbert Round Table Facebook page.