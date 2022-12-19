Following an appeal for gifts for the youngsters who will sadly have to spend this Christmas in hospital and not at home with their families, the Round Tablers jumped into action to answer the call to assist.

Chairman Brad Yule said: “We saw the appeal from NHS Forth Valley and, after speaking to the department to see what was required, spend around £1000 on toys, toiletries and pyjamas. We also felt it important to get our Santa and his sleigh involved and made sure that he drove past the ward. Thanks to everyone who donated cash and also gifts to allow us to do this. It is much appreciated.”