Larbert Round Table are Santa with gifts for FVRH children's ward

Members of Larbert Round Table were delighted to answer a plea from staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s children’s ward to help their young patients.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:40am

Following an appeal for gifts for the youngsters who will sadly have to spend this Christmas in hospital and not at home with their families, the Round Tablers jumped into action to answer the call to assist.

They spent over £1000 of cash from their ongoing fundrasing to provide the much appreciated presents.

Chairman Brad Yule said: “We saw the appeal from NHS Forth Valley and, after speaking to the department to see what was required, spend around £1000 on toys, toiletries and pyjamas. We also felt it important to get our Santa and his sleigh involved and made sure that he drove past the ward. Thanks to everyone who donated cash and also gifts to allow us to do this. It is much appreciated.”

Larbert Round Table members present toys to to staff on FVRH children's ward. Pictured: Brad Yule, chairman; Lillian Davis, volunteer; Anna McPhillips, paediatric nurse; Santa; Emma Laird, staff nurse and David Davies, volunteer.
