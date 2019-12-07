Larbert Rotary’s boost for Falkirk families

The Helping Handbags initiative has been another brilliant success for supporters of the Rotary Club of Larbert.

This year for the first time the scheme (which involves filling old handbags with useful household items) included toiletries for men.

Altogether a total of 232 people will each receive one of the bags in days to come.

The bags were all delivered to Falkirk Foodbank and Home-Start Falkirk to be given out to local people as Christmas gifts over the festive period.

A spokesperson for Rotary said: “All the bags are donated and the generosity of all donors is very much appreciated by the club. Our thanks go to everyone who supported this initiative”.