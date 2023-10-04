“Extremely low membership” and a “lack of willing volunteers” has resulted in an uncertain future for the Rotary Club of Larbert.

Discussions on whether the organisation can continue or if it will be forced to close are currently ongoing.

But those involved in its operation hope to be able to attract new members and volunteers in a bid to keep the club, which has been running for more than half a century, going and ensure that several community projects would not be lost.

In a post on Facebook, the local branch said: “For over 50 years Rotary Larbert has been in existence working in the communities of Larbert and Stenhousemuir. We are currently holding discussions regarding the future of the club. Due to extremely low membership numbers and lack of willing volunteers it is becoming apparent that there is not much to look forward to in the future and it currently looks like the club may be forced to close early in 2024.

Larbert Rotary is looking for new members and volunteers to avoid potential closure of the club early in 2024.

"If this occurs, several projects would be lost to the community. These include the youth competitions run in conjunction with Larbert High School and the local primary schools (Young Musician, Young Artist, Young Writer etc); The Rotary Larbert Clothing Bank, the annual Helping Handbags project and the Santa Sleigh which visits the villages of Airth, Plean and Cowie each year. Note this is not the Santa Sleigh in Larbert and Stenhousemuir run by Larbert Round Table.

"There is still the opportunity to prevent this from happening if we can attract more members and/or volunteers to support us and work with us. If you are interested in finding out more about what we do in the community and further afield or how you might be able to help us please email us at [email protected]”

Rotary brings together people from all walks of life and is open to anyone over the age of 18. There are many benefits for both individuals and the local community they live in with Rotary providing the platform to make a difference through volunteering.