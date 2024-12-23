Larbert pupils have winning designs in company's Christmas card competition

Hearth Architects director Dougie Boa and teacher Mhairi McAinsh with the winning pupils from Larbert High. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Pupils at Larbert High have been busy designing Christmas cards after a local architect invited the school to take part in a competition.

Hearth Architects sent the school a design brief and invited its students to design the company’s Christmas card to give to clients and suppliers.

Over 200 pupils across Art and Design and Technologies classes took part in the competition, using a variety of different mediums for their designs which had to feature the words Happy Holidays or Merry Christmas along with other specifications.

There were a wide range of ideas on display including some featuring cockapoo Motzi, the company’s Barkitect, while others included a fireplace stemming from the meaning of hearth and some featured architectural details or imagery surrounding architectural drawing materials.

The overall winner in the competition was Sophie Jackson in S3. The runners up were Zac Love (Best Barkitect); Suzie Wallace (Best Architectural Design); Tailor Brown (Best Branding); Lucy Anderson (Best Interpretation of Hearth) and Eilidh Sharpe (Best Drawn).

Dougie Boa and Erin McGuire, of Hearth Architects, were impressed with the efforts of the pupils.

Dougie said: “Erin and I started volunteering with Larbert High through DWY Forth Valley over a year ago on the Reimagining Spaces project and were very impressed with the enthusiasm and creativity of the pupils.

“This year we thought they would excel with another design challenge and developed a design brief for our company Christmas card alongside Ms McAinsh in the art department.

“We were expecting around 20 or 30 entries but in reality we got more than 200! The standard of design was fantastic and the level of skill on display was beyond what we could have hoped for.

"We were particularly impressed that all of the short listed entries came from S3 or younger.

“The winning entry by Sophie was witty, well made and original. It has been getting great feedback from our clients, many of whom are surprised to learn it wasn't a professional design.”

Mhairi McAinsh, art teacher, said: “Our young people were fully engaged in this competition and it was a great way of getting them used to working with an industry style design brief.

"We have a fantastic partnership already with the company due to the success of working with them over the last couple of years with our Reimagining Spaces Scottish Government Pilot project.

"Dougie has been a great support to any of our young people hoping to pursue a career in architecture or construction pathways. We love our partnership with Hearth Architects.”