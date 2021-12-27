Larbert pupils bring festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with artwork
Art and design pupils from Larbert High School helped spread some Christmas cheer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital towards the end of term.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 27th December 2021, 1:09 pm
A group of 20 young people helped to create some stunning glass illustrations for communal spaces at the local hospital in the run up to Christmas.
The school once again helped brighten up windows in the hospital, by decorating them with a festive theme, to bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors, teaming up with Artlink Central for the project.