Larbert pupils adapt charity fundraising after Christmas Extravaganza cancelled

The Larbert High School and Strathcarron Hospice extravaganza should have taken place last Wednesday evening.

Early last week it was announced that Wednesday’s event at the Strathcarron Hospice shop in Stenhousemuir had been cancelled due to the new Covid variant.

A number of pupils had been preparing to showcase some of their own designs, transforming the pre-loved clothing that generous supporters had donated to the charity’s shops, into amazing statement pieces.

They had planned to stage a fashion show on the night.

Piper, S6 pupil Rory Law.

However, they have since been able to share their creations with the public after a version of the fashion show was recorded in school and posted online.

In order to help with the school’s fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice, the modelled items are now available to buy through an online pop up shop, set up by senior pupils, and all of the gifts and treats which were to be sold at the event were being sold in school.

Pupils from S1 to S6 were all involved in the charity extravaganza.