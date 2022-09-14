News you can trust since 1845
Larbert property sold for over £1 million

Only one property sold for £1 million in the Falkirk region over the last year – despite nine properties topping seven figures in the FK postcode area.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:38 am

The premises, located in Drovers Lane, Torwood, near Larbert, sold for £1.2 million according to home buying company Property Solvers’ latest research.

Using HM Land Registry sold house price statistics was able to ascertain the most expensive residential property sold in the FK postcode area in the last year was Gartincaber House, in Doune, which topped £2.1 million.

This is only a fraction of the lolly needed to buy the property in Torwood near Larbert

Property Solvers’ Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Buyer appetite for these types of homes is decreasing. One million pound plus properties – even for the wealthy – are a major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy.

“And with continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least.”

