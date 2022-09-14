Larbert property sold for over £1 million
Only one property sold for £1 million in the Falkirk region over the last year – despite nine properties topping seven figures in the FK postcode area.
The premises, located in Drovers Lane, Torwood, near Larbert, sold for £1.2 million according to home buying company Property Solvers’ latest research.
Using HM Land Registry sold house price statistics was able to ascertain the most expensive residential property sold in the FK postcode area in the last year was Gartincaber House, in Doune, which topped £2.1 million.
Property Solvers’ Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Buyer appetite for these types of homes is decreasing. One million pound plus properties – even for the wealthy – are a major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy.
“And with continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least.”