Larbert primary school pupil Rachel rocks out as first performer at new city busking spot

A talented youngster from Larbert was the star attraction at the opening of a new music facility in Glasgow.

Larbert Village Primary School maybe on its summer holidays now, but there was no rest for pupil Rachel Ronnie, 11, when she was given the chanceto be the opening act for the brand new Busk Stop at Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries.

The new initiative allows young buskers to perform inside the centre at a dedicated busking area for the very first time.

Rachel became the first performer to take advantage of the opportunity and belted out her set from noon to 1pm on Monday.

Larbert Village Primary School pupil Rachel Ronnie launched the new facility in Glasgow with a mighty musical performance on Monday afternoon (Picture: Submitted)

Kathy Murdoch, centre director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our ‘Busk Stop’ with Rachel Ronnie’s performance. At just 11 years old, Rachel represents the talent, passion, and creativity we want to spotlight throughout the summer.

“Glasgow already has a buzzing busking scene, and we’re proud to be able to provide a platform that supports the next generation of artists."

