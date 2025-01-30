Larbert mum-of-three publishes her first children's book in memory of her late dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larbert mum of three has released her first children’s picture book.

Linsey Fletcher’s colourful new book, Bob’s Magic Boots, is now available to buy and follows the adventures of Bob, a dog whose boots take him on a wonderful adventure.

Linsey explained that the book had been a long time in the making but she’s delighted it’s now been published for children and their families to enjoy.

The 44-year-old said: “I’d written it two years ago after the death of my first dog, Bob, who sadly passed away. He wore little boots to help with his mobility and I had the idea to write ‘Bob’s Magic Boots’.

Linsey Fletcher has written her first children's picture book - Bob's Magic Boots - in memory of her dog who sadly passed away a few years ago. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"It’s my first children’s book and the story is written in rhyme.

"I got it professionally edited by a company and then sent the manuscript to a few companies. One came back and offered a publishing contract so I accepted and they agreed to do the illustrations and everything.”

The book tells the story of Bob, a stray who is down on his luck until he stumbles across some magic boots which have super powers. Young readers can join Bob on his adventures with his new boots.

Linsey, who currently works as a receptionist but has previously worked in schools, said she was “really excited” that the book was being published on January 30 as it had been “a long time coming”.

Linsey Fletcher with her new book, the doggy boots that inspired the story and her current dog Sunny. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

She said: “I got a delivery of 25 free copies that actually came on my birthday, which was a nice present.

“It was nice to see the finished article – it was lovely to see the pictures.

"I’d had to break the story into sections and describe how I wanted the picture to go with each one to look. There was a lot of going backwards and forwards at that stage.

“It’s hard to describe what you want it to look like to someone by email – but they have done a lovely job.

"There are wee things included in the illustrations that make it personal to me and my family.”

The main character, Bob is based on Linsey’s late canine friend with the illustrations looking similar to him, and her current dog Sunny also makes an appearance in the book.

Linsey plans to share the adventures of Bob’s Magic Boots with local schools in due course, and she’s planning an event locally in April to help promote her tale.

Speaking about her decision to write a story book for children, Linsey said there were a number of reasons.

“In memory of my dog,” she said, “and I have got three kids of my own and I enjoyed reading to them when they were younger. It’s always been something I had wanted to do.”

And now her first one has been published by Pegasus Publishers, does she have any plans to write more?

"It’s been really enjoyable. It was hard to write a story that rhymes and keep the story moving on. That’s the thing with children’s books – they don’t need to make sense, you can just use your imagination and go with it.

“I have got another book written – a sequel. It’s been professionally edited and is covered in red pen, but it is not illustrated yet.”

The book is available to buy on Amazon and Waterstones.