Larbert man given green light to end one of his BB roles after 43 years

A dedicated Boys’ Brigade officer is stepping down from his company captain role after being involved in the BB for 43 years.

Daniel Green has been commanding officer at the 5th Larbert BB company since 2013, but his links to the organisation go back to 1967.

“When I was younger I had quite a demanding job,” he said. “So I stepped away from the BB for a few years before coming back in 1983.”

Daniel, who lives in Larbert, spent seven years with 10th Falkirk, 30 years with 2nd Larbert and six years with 5th Larbert.

He said: “I have loved my time in the company and have had the privilege of working with many fine young men as they passed through the BB. The prime motivation is the reward you get back from helping young people and seeing them develop.

“The objective of the Boys’ Brigade has always been important to me – the promotion of habits of obedience, reverence and self discipline. I believe that is as relevant today as it was when William Alexander Smith started the BB in 1883.”

While he is stepping away from the BB’s weekly Friday night meetings, Daniel will still be involved in the Falkirk and District Battalion, where he currently holds the post of vice president.

“The eighteen companies of Falkirk are linked together in the Falkirk and District Battalion, which works to enrich the BB experience in its member companies by organising training courses for boys and officers and by running competitions like Football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis.

“It is good when officers can look beyond their own company and can help all eighteen companies in the battalion.”