Larbert Library to host fun day for all the family

The Libraries are for Everyone fun day is at Larbert this Saturday, May 21 from 10am to 2.30pm.

If you are a library member or used to be or have never stepped inside the building before, this free event is open to all.

Lynne James, development librarian: "Our 'Libraries are for Everyone' fun day is the perfect chance for people who have never been to the library, or haven't used us in a while, to find out all the great stuff we do. We want everyone to know that libraries are welcoming, free and that they're definitely not the quiet places they used to be."

Larbert library will host an event on May 21

Adults can enjoy crafts and mindful colouring; the wellbeing corner; virtual reality on the Playstation 4; meditation sessions; and how to get started with the library Libby app that gives free access to eBooks, audiobooks and magazines on your phone.

For families and children there is: storytime with local author Lindsay Daniels; Lego challenges; family meditation session; crafts; · AR colouring – colour in your page and use an iPad to bring it to life!; Bookbug session; board games; iPad games; photo booth.