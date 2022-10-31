Larbert housebuilder hopes bench will boost mental health of residents

Breathing Space offer a telephone service which aims to help those in Scotland who are living with anxiety and depression.

The service launched the benches as part of its You Matter, We Care campaign in 2019 with the aim to encourage people to make a positive difference to others’ lives with little acts of kindness.

The new bench will be located in one of the parks, at Kinnaird Wynd, the most recent phase from Cala’s popular Larbert community, and will provide a quiet space for locals and residents to take some time out of their day to enjoy a quiet moment of reflection.

Cala Homes (West) have installed a Breathing Space bench within the Kinnaird Wynd development in Larbert.

The bench is inscribed with the words “Sometimes our thoughts and feelings overwhelm us. It helps to get some Breathing Space. For a positive first step if you’re feeling low call: 0800 83 85 87. Open up when you’re feeling down”.

Billy Campbell, Cala Homes (West) infrastructure manager said: “We are very happy to unveil this Breathing Space bench, a strong reminder for everyone that their mental health is just as important as physical health. Breathing Space is doing great work throughout Scotland, and we are so pleased to be supporting them.”

Tony McLaren from Breathing Space said: “The bench we have installed here is to help the spread of positive feelings, as well as encouraging people to reach out to those who need it most. By adding the plaque with our phone number, we hope to make more people aware of the helpline and to let them know they have somewhere to turn if they are struggling with their mental health.

“We hope the residents at our Larbert developments are able to enjoy the bench, in this serene and calm setting, and that it has a positive impact on the local community.”

