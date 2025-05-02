Larbert hotel reopens beer garden this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Singh family acquired the Station Hotel in Larbert at the end of last year.
They are already well known in the area having run the popular Gulnar restaurant a few hundred yards from the hotel for decades.
Now they are branching out into the hotel business with the takeover of the historic property.
Changes have already been made with the arrival of a new Italian chef and the launch of an updated menu featuring pasta, Italian dishes and steaks last weekend.
Owner Boota Singh said the beer garden has had a transformation with a new pergola, lighting and seating.
He said: “It’s looking great and we hope as many people as possible will come along this Sunday, May 4 from 1pm till late to see the changes for themselves.”
There will be live music and a DJ, while from 1pm to 3pm Boota said there would be complimentary food for people to enjoy.
He added: “We look forward to seeing everyone – and please stay till late.”
The Station Hotel in Foundry Loan opened almost 170 years ago in 1856 and is an established favourite with the local community and visitors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.