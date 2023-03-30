John Black of The Station Hotel hands over a cheque for £2250 to Strathcarron's corporate fundraiser Claire Kennedy. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Hotel boss John Black hosted a belated, free Christmas meal for pensioners in January with a view to helping the popular local charity at the same time.

Those over 65 were invited to enjoy a traditional festive meal at the 167-year-old hotel on January 18, helping the local business raised a lot of cash for the Fankerton hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending paid a donation for their meal with all the money going to Strathcarron.

John and the team at the Station Hotel had also been busy with other fundraisers including raffles and placing a charity tin on the bar.

They raised a grand total of £2000 for the charity, which provides specialist palliative care and support to people with a life-limiting illness or condition.

John decided the time was right to do some fundraising to support the good work of the hospice team after his uncle and cousin were in Strathcarron last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We had our free pensioners Christmas dinner in January and asked for donations and then we had a couple of raffles and we had some tubs on the bar.

"We’re pleased with how much we’ve raised as I didn’t think we would get as much as that.

"I’d like to thank our staff and customers for their support.”

He added that the hotel will continue to try and raise funds in future for the local charity, which supports so many families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel has been run by the Black family for over two decades and is a popular venue within the community with its restaurant, bar and beer garden.

Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, said: "We're really grateful to John and the team at The Station Hotel and extend our heartfelt thanks to their customers for donating such a terrific amount to Strathcarron Hospice.

"This donation will help support one person with four and a half days of specialist Hospice care in our In-Patient Unit , a remarkable gift.