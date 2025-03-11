Larbert holistic mind, body and spirit fair aims to help raise funds for Dana's Journey

A charity holistic fair is taking place in Larbert this weekend.

The Holistic mind, body and spirit fair at the Dobbie Hall on Sunday, March 16 is being organised by local lady Sarah Heuer.

The event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, will feature all things mind, body and spirit with products and services from local people offering lots to boost your wellbeing.

Among the products and services on offer will be Tarot, mediums hypnotherapy, crystals, aura mists, aromatherapy candles, spiritual gifts and more.

The Holistic Fair in aid of Dana's Journey takes place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There were will be plenty of ideas for Mother’s Day or Easter gifts.

Entry to the fair is £5 with the proceeds going towards Dana’s Journey.

Dana Gardiner, from Bainsford, is currently undergoing treatment in America for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and functional neurological disorder (FND).

The debilitating conditions have taken a devastating toll on her health, confining her to a wheelchair and causing frequent, painful falls.

There is no effective treatment for these conditions in the UK, so the mother-of-three has travelled to Arkansas where there is a glimmer of hope at a specialised clinic, which offers promising treatments that could potentially restore Dana’s health and allow her to reclaim her life.

Dana’s treatment in the US has only been possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of family and friends, with more than £80,000 raised, and now Sarah is hoping that she can help increase the total a little more through this weekend’s event.

The £5 entry can be paid on the door on the day or in advance through Paypal by selecting friends and family – [email protected]

For more information on the event click here