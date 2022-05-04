Larbert High's young scientists in Big Bang UK final

Recognising and rewarding pupils’ science and engineering project work, the national competition also gives them a chanced to win a range of prizes and be crowned UK Young Engineer and UK Young Scientist of the Year with a top prize of £2000.

A Big Bang spokesperson said: “Judges and moderators were extremely impressed with the creativity and innovation shown to solve real-world projects shown by all the young people who participated.

Larbeert High School's young scientists are cooking with gas now after making the UK finals of the Big Bang competition

“Around 200 projects entered the competition this year and Larbert is one of the 52 finalists.”

The overall winners of The Big Bang Competition will be announced at the award ceremony at this year’s Big Bang Fair on Wednesday, June 22 at the NEC in Birmingham.