Larbert High's Fashion Festival for Strathcarron Hospice in 52 pictures

The event, which is in its second year, took place at the high school on Friday night and has been hailed a huge success by all those involved.

The festival saw pupils and staff collaborate with local businesses, individuals and teams to ensure they could raise as much awareness and funds for the Fankerton hospice as possible.

This year’s event had an ‘Industrial Lux’ theme and it was hailed as “an awesome night of community, creativity and fashion, music, dancing, preloved second hand shopping, great food and hospitality”.

And those attending helped the evening smash last year’s fundraising total.

Mhairi McAinsh, head teacher of art and design and Developing The Young Workforce Coordinator at Larbert High, said: “What another phenomenal event. We are absolutely delighted to have raised over £7.8k – over £1500 more for Strathcarron Hospice than we did last year.

"This local community have come together and I am bursting with pride. An amazing night with runway fashion shows, preloved pop-up boutique, singing and dancing, models, stylists, sound and lighting, staff, hospice volunteers, amazing DJ, food and hospitality, so many lovely comments and moves getting pulled on the dancefloor all night.

"Thank you so much to our staff, as well as all pupils and wider school community. That our young people drove this event with such enthusiasm was a joy to see – which also helped to develop their skills at the same time.

"We're incredibly grateful to all of the attendees, sponsors and businesses who all helped to raise this much needed and amazing amount for our local Hospice”.

Over the years, the charity has worked with dozens of S1-6 pupils and staff from across Art & Design, ASC Department, Community Arts, The Diner, English and Media, Food and Consumer Technology and Photography, from Fashion Show Extravaganzas were they transform preloved clothing like this event, to upcycling furniture that can be re sold.

Fiona Hannah, Deputy Retail Area Manager, Strathcarron Hospice said: “We have a wonderful community of supporters, so to see so many of them coming together to pull this event together for their local Hospice is wonderful.

"It is eight months of preparation to ensure this event runs smoothly on the night - the hard work, creativity and effort the staff and young people of Larbert High do is inspiring and a special mention to Ruth Hamilton for all her hard work.

"That the students have been upcycling Strathcarron’s second hand clothes from our charity shops across our local communities, just shows us all how much pride they have for their local community and Hospice.

“Strathcarron has to raise £16,637 every single day to provide the specialist end of life care and services to individuals and their families across our communities. That Larbert High School wanted all of the money raised on the night to go to their local hospice is just wonderful, we are incredibly grateful”.

The hospice and school would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all the local businesses and organisations whose valuable partnerships contributed to the success of the event.

