Larbert High students to upcycle clothes for Strathcarron’s fundraising fashion show

Pupils at Larbert High School are using their creative talents to reinvent and upcycle clothes for a charity fashion show.

The finished items will be modelled by six students at the All That Glitters event, held in aid of Strathcarron Hospice in November.

The fashion project is the latest collaboration between the school and the hospice, which is its chosen charity for the year.

Mhairi McAinsh, art and design and community art teacher, said: “Since our initial visit up to Strathcarron Hospice with senior community art students to produce a series of wildlife inspired glass illustrations back in April, we were overwhelmed with the response of staff, patients and relatives and now have many more projects in the pipeline over the next year.

“Stained glass commissions, outdoor sculpture, murals and interior spaces for young hospice patients along with more seasonal artworks are some of the projects planned.

“Larbert High School’s latest collaboration is to reinvent/up-cycle garments for Strathcarron’s All That Glitters fashion show event.

“Following a very successful Strathcarron Hospice warehouse visit with retail manager Fiona Hannah, our senior leadership students have been sorting out some of the garments into different styles and materials, from tartans to heavily beaded evening wear.

“Our S2 Junk Kouture class and Senior Community Arts class will be involved in modelling, embellishing, customising and up-cycling garments ready for the catwalk where garments will be then auctioned off as ‘one off’ pieces to raise valuable funds.

The Strathcarron All That Glitters ladies’ event, formerly known as Glitz and Glam, takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro on November 3.

The event includes lunch in the Nick Nairn restaurant, a fashion show featuring donated Strathcarron fashion modelled by nurses, staff and volunteers, and amazing shopping opportunities.

As well as Strathcarron Retail, local businesses and supporters of the hospice, McMasters Jewellers, Maleys Artisan Chocolatiers and Renella – who will be providing hair stylists for the model makeovers – will be in attendance.

Coleena Brodie, event fundraiser for the charity, said: “Strathcarron receives a surprising number of high end designer and quality labels, and the fashion show is always a glamorous and exciting affair, but LHS will bring a new, young and fresh element to this year’s event to complement the main show, and we cannot wait to see what they come up with.”

Ms McAinsh added: “Students needed no prompting to try items on.

“With inspiration from Vivienne Westwood tartan and tweed collections, Alexander McQueen’s structure and detail and fashion and textile techniques used within the curriculum such as needle felting, batik and metal embossing, the outfits will be creative, exciting and hopefully in turn raise money for a great cause.

“The excitement from students trying on garments has led to plans around another fashion show held in school so more teachers and students can get involved creatively and to model.

“It’s so lovely to see our students so keen and genuinely enthused and committed to this special place.”

Tickets are still available for the All That Glitters event at www.strathcarronhospice.net or by calling the fundraising team on 01324 826222.