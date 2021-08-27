Larbert High School pupil's work to be shown at Glasgow COP26

Meredith Rae (17), from Larbert High School, is one of the 12 young Scots aged between 16 and 21 from across the country being trained to film, direct, present and produce content which will be broadcast daily to a global audience as COP TV during the environmental conference, which runs in Glasgow from November 1 to November 12.

Scottish Youth Film Foundation (SYFF) and COP26 principal partner ScottishPower unveiled the Meredith and the team of young filmmakers who have been selected to bring the voice of young Scotland to COP26.

Meredith said: “I started getting interested in this area by writing a piece for my school newspaper regarding climate, the pandemic and climate justice. I’m aiming to do Film and Television with Politics at University of Glasgow in 2022.”

Larbert High School pupil Meredith Rae will have her work broadcast and shown at COP26 in Glasgow in November

Campaigning for major causes is nothing new for Meredith in the last year at Larbert High School she has been one of the driving forces behind an initiative called Lady Business which aimed to combat period poverty.

SYFF co-founder Scott Mackay said: “COP TV is a fantastic opportunity for young people to influence the climate change conversation on a global stage – to bring the voice of young Scotland to the world and the world to the young people of Scotland.

"Working with the team, I am so impressed with the knowledge, passion and enthusiasm they bring to the film-making process. They are a credit to Scotland and will be fantastic young ambassadors both to the delegates and climate change influencers we interview and to the global audience watching our daily broadcast.”

Dr Sam Gardner, head of climate change and sustainability at ScottishPower, said: “We need everyone to play their part in tackling the climate emergency and we’ve already seen that the enthusiasm and determination of young people can not only influence the decision-makers, but can result in real and lasting change.

“COP26 is arguably the world’s most crucial conference on climate change yet. It’s where we hope to see real action taken to cut carbon emissions and limit the rise in global temperatures.”

