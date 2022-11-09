Larbert High School pupils join firefighters and Anthony Nolan charity to become life savers

The S6 youngsters at Larbert High School – and any staff members under the age of 30 – were asked to join the Anthony Nolan register to help offer those affected by blood cancer and blood disorders a second chance of life.

Over a decade ago Ally Boyle, a fire service area commander from Hamilton, was diagnosed with blood cancer and provided the inspiration for the SFRS to launch a partnership with Anthony Nolan to educate young people in Scotland about the need for stem cell donors.

To date the partnership has seen over 18000 registrations and 98 stem cell matches to help treat blood cancer and one of those vital matches came from a Larbert High School registration.