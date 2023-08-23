Emma Buchan, 34, from Shieldhill, has been a member of Bathgate-based Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band for 17 years and last weekend at Glasgow Green they beat off strong competition from 2022 champions Northern Ireland’s Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band to capture the world crown for the first time ever.

The Larbert High School teacher, who has been working at the school for a year now, has been a member of the Bathgate band for over half her life.

Emma said: “I still don’t think any of us believe it. It’s always been the same couple of bands that have won it for over a decade now. We’ve been sharing memories of

Larbert High School music teacher Emma Buchan is now a world champion (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

the day and when our name got read out none of us knew what to do – I don’t think any of us expected it.”

Having said that, however, the band had been in fine form in the lead up to the big event, capturing the top title at the UK Pipe Band Championships in Northern Ireland back in June.

The 2023 World Championships saw 15 countries – including Australia, Canada, USA, Malaysia and Zimbabwe – represented and 190 bands taking part, which means around 9000 pipers and drummers took to the field to play during the course of the two-day event.

Emma and her grade one band had to play four times over the two days to try and impress the seven judges at the event – which has been dominated by the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band in recent years – including four straight victories from 2011 to 2014.

"It was a lot of hard work,” said Emma. “That’s our season just finished now but it was a great end to our year.”

Kevin Reilly, chairman of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “All of the pipers and drummers who gathered in Glasgow for this year’s championships did

their bands and their countries proud.