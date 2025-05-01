Larbert High pupils' industrial inspired fashion event to raise vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Larbert High School are busy with their final preparations for this year’s preloved fashion festival in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

There are still a few tickets remaining for the event at the school on Friday, May 23, which this year has an Industrial Lux theme.

It is the second preloved fashion festival from the staff and students at the high school in collaboration with businesses, people and teams from across the Larbert and Stenhousemuir community.

Last year’s ‘Off the Rails’ event was hailed as a “fantastic night of music, fashion, preloved second hand shopping, great food and hospitality”, raising over £6400 for the local hospice.

Last year's preloved fashion festival, organised by pupils and staff at Larbert High in aid of Strathcarron Hospice, was a huge success. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

And it is hoped that the community will once again show its support for the charity and pupils at this year’s event.

Mhairi McAinsh, art teacher and Developing the Young Workforce co-ordinator at Larbert High, said: “Last year’s event was such a resounding success. Our staff, students and community partners all embraced the night and our amazing 250 strong audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"It takes a village, and boy did the village come out to support.

“We hope to match or exceed last year’s fundraising total for our local hospice.

A great time was had by all at last year's event. It is hoped the community will once again support the fashion event this year with its Industrial Luxe theme.

“Strathcarron has supported so many individuals in our community, and we would like to contribute our bit to ensure they can keep their services going for the future generation.”

Those attending on the night – billed as “a fabulous evening of Fashion Alchemy for Strathcarron Hospice – can enjoy a two course meal with three hours of music, food and entertainment for just £20 per ticket.

Mhairi continued: “We have a fabulous Industrial Lux theme inspired by local industrial heritage and a line up of runway shows, preloved pop up boutique, artisan baking stalls, jewellery, musicians, models, Retsons Hair and Beauty and Forth Valley College studnents helping with model hair and make up, sound and lighting, staff, hospice volunteers, an amazing DJ, food and hospitality, singer, dancers and so much more."

Strathcarron Hospice and Larbert High School students have worked in partnership for many years. The charity has worked with dozens of S1-6 pupils and staff from across Art & Design, ASC Department, Community Arts, The Diner, English and Media, Food and Consumer Technology and Photography, on everything from Fashion Show Extravaganzas to launching Strathcarron’s TikTok channel.

Fiona Hannah, deputy retail area manager for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We value our long term and wonderful partnership with Larbert High, as the benefits of working with the inspiring young people are mutual. We have seen time and time again that there is strength in gaining new ideas and insight from a generationally diverse team. Working on upcycling and wearing preloved items from across our charity shops to resell, their skills, enthusiasm, and creativity on this, and all the other projects they’ve supported us on, have been inspiring. Strathcarron has to raise £16,637 every single day to provide the specialist end of life care and services to individuals and their families across our communities. What Larbert High School is doing this high energy event again, choosing to support Strathcarron Hospice, is wonderful. We are incredibly grateful”.