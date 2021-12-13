Larbert High Christmas extravaganza for Strathcarron Hospice cancelled

The students have transformed preloved clothing generous supporters have donated to the charity shops into amazing pieces.

The festive fundraising event had been due to take place on Wednesday, December 15 at the charity's Stenhousemuir shop.

With the latest developments involving the Omicron virus, the difficult decision was made not to go ahead with the event.

Pupils at the school have been transforming pre-loved clothing donated to the charity shop into amazing statement pieces and it was hoped they would be on display in a fashion show at the event.

It is intended to sell the garments created by the students online, as well as those gifts and festive treats instead.

