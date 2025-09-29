Larbert garden centre finds out if council said 'yea' not 'nay' to new canopy

A popular garden centre had been looking to grow its business but required local authority permission.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 12, which was then validated on August 26, to construct a “retractable canopy and associated infrastructure” at Torwood Garden Centre, Park Avenue, Central Park, Larbert.

According to the online planning documents the canopy will be used to house a plant sale area.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, September 26.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.