Larbert garden centre finds out if council said 'yea' not 'nay' to new canopy
A popular garden centre had been looking to grow its business but required local authority permission.
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 12, which was then validated on August 26, to construct a “retractable canopy and associated infrastructure” at Torwood Garden Centre, Park Avenue, Central Park, Larbert.
According to the online planning documents the canopy will be used to house a plant sale area.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, September 26.