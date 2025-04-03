Larbert firefighters set for charity car wash

Firefighters in Larbert are hosting a charity car wash at the fire station in Lorne Road on Saturday.

Firefighters in Larbert will be picking up their hoses and sponges for charity at the weekend.

Crews at Larbert Fire Station are holding a charity car wash on Saturday from 11am.

The event is part of a national initiative to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports all serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, and their families, empowering them to live healthier and happier.

Each year hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise funds for the charity. In return for donations, anyone can visit the local fire station during the planned event and have their car washed by the crew.

Anyone looking to support the cause can pop along to the station in Lorne Road between 11am and 3pm.