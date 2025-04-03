Larbert firefighters set for charity car wash
Crews at Larbert Fire Station are holding a charity car wash on Saturday from 11am.
The event is part of a national initiative to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports all serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, and their families, empowering them to live healthier and happier.
Each year hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise funds for the charity. In return for donations, anyone can visit the local fire station during the planned event and have their car washed by the crew.
Anyone looking to support the cause can pop along to the station in Lorne Road between 11am and 3pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.