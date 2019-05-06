Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club pedal power for Alzheimer Scotland

Hoping to raise £30,000 for Alzheimer Scotland are members of Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club with an ambitious cycle challenge round Wales.

The 17 members will take on the 420 mile Dragon’s Spine route which will start in Chester and end in Gloucester after winding round the Welsh coastline.

Richard Donaldson, who is cycling and will soon be the group’s chairman, said: “Dementia is a terrible condition that will touch someone we know at some point.”

As well as raising lots of cash, the club hopes to raise awareness of the condition and the work that Alzheimer Scotland does to ensure nobody suffers alone.

The team has created a bespoke cycling top specifically for the challenge which has been donated by David Ness of Virtue Money and has the logo of 31 business sponsors.

To donate to the challenge go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dragonsspine