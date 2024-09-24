Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club donate to Alzheimer Scotland and Marie Curie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charities received a bumper donation after a fundraising event earlier this year.

Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club raised £6700 at its annual fundraiser which was split equally between Alzheimer Scotland and Marie Curie.

Members were at Finnegans Cafe in Falkirk on Monday evening to hand over cheques for £3350 each to Charlotte Gilbert from Marie Curie and Sarah West from Alzheimer Scotland.

The donations take the total raised by the club for good causes since 2015 to an incredible £99,536.

Pictured with members are, left to right, Charlotte Gilbert, Marie Curie,community fundraiser in Fife and Forth Valley; Steven Barton, chairman Round Table 41 Club; and Sarah West, Alzheimer's Scotland service administrator coordinator Forth Valley. Pic: Michael Gillen

The successful fundraiser took place in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall in May with 220 people enjoying live entertainment from Abba Voyage with funds from a race night and raffle on the evening.

Chairman for the 2024/2025 session Steve Barton said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to put on this event. It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for two worthy causes.

"Funds raised will provide much needed support for both charities. The members of the club were astounded by the final amount raised, much more than we had anticipated.”