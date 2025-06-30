Larbert & Falkirk 41 cheque presentation to Maggie's Forth Valley
Members of Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club organised a boogie bingo and disco in May which took place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert.
Attended by 220 people, their generosity allowed the club members to recently visit the centre, in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, to hand over a cheque.
Chairman Les Baird presented the £7500 to Lorna Keddie, the centre fundraising organiser.
Les said: “’We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to put on this event.
"It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for an excellent cause. Funds raised will provide much needed support for the charity.
"The members of the club were astounded by the final amount raised, much more than we had anticipated.”
Maggie’s Forth Valley provides support and help to cancer sufferers, their families and friends.
