Larbert & Falkirk 41 cheque presentation to Maggie's Forth Valley

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST
A fundraising event raised £7500 for Maggie’s Forth Valley to help with all the good work at the centre.

Members of Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club organised a boogie bingo and disco in May which took place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert.

Attended by 220 people, their generosity allowed the club members to recently visit the centre, in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, to hand over a cheque.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Les Baird presented the £7500 to Lorna Keddie, the centre fundraising organiser.

Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club present £7500 to Maggie's Forth Valley with chairman Les Baird handing over the cheque over to Lorna Keddie, centre fundraising organiser as other members look on. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club present £7500 to Maggie's Forth Valley with chairman Les Baird handing over the cheque over to Lorna Keddie, centre fundraising organiser as other members look on. Pic: Michael Gillen

Les said: “’We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to put on this event.

"It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves while raising money for an excellent cause. Funds raised will provide much needed support for the charity.

"The members of the club were astounded by the final amount raised, much more than we had anticipated.”

Maggie’s Forth Valley provides support and help to cancer sufferers, their families and friends.

Related topics:FalkirkLarbert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice