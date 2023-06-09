Larbert East congregation say farewell to church officer John Carmichael after 30 years

John Carmichael will still be attending Larbert East Church but has retired from his role as church officer with the congregation marking his departure at the end of last month.

The late Rev. Eric Murray appointed John as church officer in September 1993 and John continued to serve in the role alongside Rev. Melville Crosthwaite from 1994 until Melville's retirement in September 2021. The current locum, Rev. Philip Hacking, now makes the third minister John has been the right hand man to.

John was always available to set up the mics for a Sunday morning service, have water ready for dry throats, making sure everything ran smoothly. For baptisms, the retired McCowan’s driver would ensure water at the correct temperature, while for weddings John would help keep nervous grooms and best men calm while waiting on brides who didn't always make it on time. At every funeral, quietly and gently, John took care of the grieving families and ensured funeral directors knew the routine.

John Carmichael who retired at the end of May after 30 years as the church officer in Larbert East

A spokesperson for the church in Kirk Avenue said: “For 30 years he has given us such loyal service, being there to support not only the ministers, but also all the organisations using the church and halls. He turned out in all weathers, without complaint, to support them. Only when John was on holiday, did we fully realise all the work that John did quietly in the background.