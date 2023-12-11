Larbert church members join together to bring Christmas cheer to community
Members of Larbert Churches Together came together at Asda in Stenhousemuir to sing some Christmas carols while fundraising.
The group were raising money for the Larbert Churches Youth Trust.
Martin Fairbairn, organist at Larbert East Church, said: “This was a joint event across all the Larbert Churches to bring some Christmas cheer to the community through singing some of the great songs of the season. We had a superb time and we received a lot of positive comments, which was great. As an added benefit, we also raised £170 for the valuable work of the Larbert Churches Youth Trust which provides pastoral support in Larbert High School and its feeder primary schools.”
The group have expressed their thanks to Asda for allowing them to sing in store and to all those who donated.