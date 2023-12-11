Larbert church members join together to bring Christmas cheer to community

Martin Fairbairn, organist at Larbert East Church, said: “This was a joint event across all the Larbert Churches to bring some Christmas cheer to the community through singing some of the great songs of the season. We had a superb time and we received a lot of positive comments, which was great. As an added benefit, we also raised £170 for the valuable work of the Larbert Churches Youth Trust which provides pastoral support in Larbert High School and its feeder primary schools.”