News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Members of Larbert Churches Together sang carols in Asda, Stenhousemuir on Saturday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)Members of Larbert Churches Together sang carols in Asda, Stenhousemuir on Saturday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)
Members of Larbert Churches Together sang carols in Asda, Stenhousemuir on Saturday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Larbert church members join together to bring Christmas cheer to community

A group of singers from all the Larbert churches brought some festive cheer to shoppers in a local supermarket on Saturday morning.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT

Members of Larbert Churches Together came together at Asda in Stenhousemuir to sing some Christmas carols while fundraising.

The group were raising money for the Larbert Churches Youth Trust.

Martin Fairbairn, organist at Larbert East Church, said: “This was a joint event across all the Larbert Churches to bring some Christmas cheer to the community through singing some of the great songs of the season. We had a superb time and we received a lot of positive comments, which was great. As an added benefit, we also raised £170 for the valuable work of the Larbert Churches Youth Trust which provides pastoral support in Larbert High School and its feeder primary schools.”

The group have expressed their thanks to Asda for allowing them to sing in store and to all those who donated.

The group was made up of members from all of the Larbert churches.

1. Larbert Churches Together carol singing

The group was made up of members from all of the Larbert churches. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Through their carol singing, the group were raising funds for Larbert Churches Youth Trust.

2. Larbert Churches Together carol singing

Through their carol singing, the group were raising funds for Larbert Churches Youth Trust. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
They were singing carols and songs of the season.

3. Larbert Churches Together carol singing

They were singing carols and songs of the season. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
A total of £170 was raised for the Larbert Churches Youth Trust, who provide pastoral support for pupils at Larbert High and its feeder primary schools.

4. Larbert Churches Together carol singing

A total of £170 was raised for the Larbert Churches Youth Trust, who provide pastoral support for pupils at Larbert High and its feeder primary schools. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LarbertASDA