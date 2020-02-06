Larbert care home’s tribute to former residents Emma and Carol Ann

The names of two former Glenbervie Care Home residents, whose families played an instrumental part in fundraising for a new minibus, have been painted on the side of the vehicle.

Last year staff at the Larbert care home started fundraising to buy a mini bus which would enable them to take residents out for social outings.

And the families of former residents Emma Anderson and Carol Ann Higney were keen to get involved and support the cause to thank staff for looking after their loved ones.

As a way to show their thanks to the families for the support, the Glenbervie team had the ladies’ names added to their bus.

Rhianan McMurdo, senior activities co-ordinator, explained: “When I came to Glenbervie two years ago we didn’t have a bus and residents were asking if we could raise money to get our own one.

“Last year we found a bus we liked that was £17,000 and started fundraising. Within three months we had enough.

“Natasha Sankey, Emma’s sister, along with other family members started a gofundme page for us.

“While Liam McGrandles and Michelle at The Auld Vic in Falkirk, who are family of Carol Ann, put on a charity night with Liam performing, and donated over £1000 to our minibus appeal.

“We sadly lost Emma and Carol Ann before we got the bus and we thought ‘how can we do something to show our appreciation to their families for the support?’, so we had their names professionally painted on the side of the bus.

“Everyone has been fantastic and we can’t thank them all enough.

“Without everyone’s support and hard work we wouldn’t have been able to fundraise and have the £17,000 we needed within three months.”

The team would also like to thank Dominque Mosardini for completing the Paris Marathon and donating over £3000; Millview Logisitics LTD, The Currie Family, Alison McFarlane and Tam Agnew for their donations towards the appeal.

Rhianan explained the mini bus has been of huge benefit to the residents in the home.

She said: “The bus has been fantastic and we’ve managed to get our residents out and about.

“Before we had the bus we had to book Dial a Journey but now we’ve got our own we can go out whenever we want.

“We’ve been on trips as far as Duns so far.

“The residents have been telling us where they want to go and we then try and see if it’s possible.”