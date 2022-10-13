Larbert care home Caledonian Court raises £785 for Alzheimer’s Society

Caledonian Court, in Victoria Road, Larbert, hosted a range of activities and fundraising events to mark owner’s Care UK’s 40th anniversary.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Care UK is aiming to raise £40,000 to give back to local communities, charities, and organisations across the country. Taking part in the initiative, Caledonian Court hosted a fun day for the local community to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Among the range of activities for locals to enjoy was face-painting, sponge throwing and stalls where members of the community sold homemade goods.

Caledonian Court Care Home 40th anniversary fun day, left to right resident Betty Moscardini with home manager Lorraine Running, left, and carer Gemma Gibson.

Resident Mary Watson said: “I had a great day, it was lovely to spend with everyone and I particularly enjoyed the sponge throw – that was a lot of fun.”

Lorraine Running, home manager, said: “We had a great day celebrating Care UK and raising money for Alzheimer’s Society. – it was lovely to see everyone come together for such a special cause.

“Here at Caledonian Court, we’re incredibly enthusiastic about creating strong links with our local community, supporting them where we can and enabling residents to have even more opportunities to make new connections outside of the home.

“We’re all really proud to be part of something so special and can’t wait to see how much money we’ve managed to raise collectively for charities across the UK.”