Larbert-based Scot Baby Box charity urgently needs volunteers and donations to support families in Ukraine

The Scot Baby Box Appeal has been collecting clothing, essentials for young families and foodstuffs then shipping them out to the war-torn country.

Initially the idea came to ask people to refill and donate their baby box given to parents in Scotland at the birth of their child. But other goods were donated, including prams, travel cots and toys, as well as dry foodstuffs, medical supplies and PPE.

A unique Scottish initiative, baby boxes are available to all expectant parents in this country and contain essentials including a mattress allowing it to be used as a cot. They also contains clothes, toiletries and supplies and the suggestion was that people should refill their boxes. These could then be sent to the Ukraine border and given to the refugees who had little more than the clothes on their backs.

Volunteers at the Larbert hub sorting out the donations for the Scottish Preloved Baby Box Appeal

A hub was set up in Kinnaird in Larbert and has operated for over 14 months with a mum’s army of volunteers working to accept the goods, pack the boxes and get them ready to be shipped to people in need.

The boxes are then shipped by truck to Ukraine and the next is due to leave from Coatbridge this Saturday, May 6.

Jacqueline Traynor, a grandmother who like so many was moved by the plight of the refugees, has been coordinating the work in the hub. She said: “If anyone could donate some foodstuffs, such as dried noodles, pasta or porridge, which are not heavy to transport but are also easy for people in Ukraine to prepare.

"We are also desperately needing some volunteers to help here in Larbert and also in Coatbridge to load the truck which will be there from 8am on Saturday. The war is still ongoing and people are still needing our help. We need to keep going.”

Thousands of the preloved baby boxes have been donated in the last 15 months