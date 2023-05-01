News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
4 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
5 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Larbert-based Scot Baby Box charity urgently needs volunteers and donations to support families in Ukraine

A charity which has been supporting families with babies and young children in Ukraine has issued an urgent appeal for more goods and volunteers.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st May 2023, 10:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:25 BST

The Scot Baby Box Appeal has been collecting clothing, essentials for young families and foodstuffs then shipping them out to the war-torn country.

Initially the idea came to ask people to refill and donate their baby box given to parents in Scotland at the birth of their child. But other goods were donated, including prams, travel cots and toys, as well as dry foodstuffs, medical supplies and PPE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A unique Scottish initiative, baby boxes are available to all expectant parents in this country and contain essentials including a mattress allowing it to be used as a cot. They also contains clothes, toiletries and supplies and the suggestion was that people should refill their boxes. These could then be sent to the Ukraine border and given to the refugees who had little more than the clothes on their backs.

Volunteers at the Larbert hub sorting out the donations for the Scottish Preloved Baby Box AppealVolunteers at the Larbert hub sorting out the donations for the Scottish Preloved Baby Box Appeal
Volunteers at the Larbert hub sorting out the donations for the Scottish Preloved Baby Box Appeal
Most Popular

A hub was set up in Kinnaird in Larbert and has operated for over 14 months with a mum’s army of volunteers working to accept the goods, pack the boxes and get them ready to be shipped to people in need.

The boxes are then shipped by truck to Ukraine and the next is due to leave from Coatbridge this Saturday, May 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jacqueline Traynor, a grandmother who like so many was moved by the plight of the refugees, has been coordinating the work in the hub. She said: “If anyone could donate some foodstuffs, such as dried noodles, pasta or porridge, which are not heavy to transport but are also easy for people in Ukraine to prepare.

"We are also desperately needing some volunteers to help here in Larbert and also in Coatbridge to load the truck which will be there from 8am on Saturday. The war is still ongoing and people are still needing our help. We need to keep going.”

Thousands of the preloved baby boxes have been donated in the last 15 monthsThousands of the preloved baby boxes have been donated in the last 15 months
Thousands of the preloved baby boxes have been donated in the last 15 months

The hub in McIntyre Avenue is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 8pm and further information is available on the group’s Facebook page.

Related topics:UkraineLarbertScotlandPPE